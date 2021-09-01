Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the July 29th total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 567,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

Get Graco alerts:

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Graco by 503.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 316.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Graco during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Graco during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,854. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Graco has a 1 year low of $57.22 and a 1 year high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graco will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.