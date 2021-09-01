CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Short Interest Down 17.1% in August

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the July 29th total of 6,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 254,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,050,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CX. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CEMEX by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CEMEX by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CEMEX by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CX. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.36.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

