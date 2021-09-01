Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,615 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after buying an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,581,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,223 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,811,048,000 after purchasing an additional 710,318 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.05. 439,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,477,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $248.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.