Smith Asset Management Group LP Acquires New Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,060 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $799,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in HP by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,918,084 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $57,896,000 after purchasing an additional 63,730 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,387,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in HP by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 455,919 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $13,764,000 after purchasing an additional 23,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.72. The stock had a trading volume of 312,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,840,996. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.45.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. HP’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Cowen increased their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

