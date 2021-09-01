First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sets New 1-Year High at $252.35

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $252.35 and last traded at $252.20, with a volume of 10161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $249.39.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

