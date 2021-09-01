AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Down 4.5%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.65 and last traded at $45.03. Approximately 1,131,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 92,168,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.13.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMC. Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.36.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average is $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.26.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, Director Gary Locke sold 34,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $1,708,477.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,728.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $151,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,325 shares of company stock worth $7,422,293. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 107.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 16,595 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $1,365,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 339.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 24.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

