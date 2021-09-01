CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.080-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $358 million-$365.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.92 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.430-$0.490 EPS.

CRWD stock traded down $9.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.90. 420,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,984,937. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $115.25 and a 52-week high of $289.24. The stock has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.66 and its 200 day moving average is $225.49.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $290.15.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $1,185,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,334 shares of company stock worth $70,402,213 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.