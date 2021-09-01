SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $364.42

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $364.42 and last traded at $364.07, with a volume of 7318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $358.97.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $339.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.60. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.57 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total value of $2,419,789.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,944,443.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,685 shares of company stock worth $51,872,412. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,816,000 after purchasing an additional 402,360 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after purchasing an additional 956,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,145,000 after acquiring an additional 65,723 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,932,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,430,000 after acquiring an additional 38,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,588,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

