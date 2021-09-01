StoneX Group Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

StoneX Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 15,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $118.61. 14,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,694. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.44 and a 1-year high of $118.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

