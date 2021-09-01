38,811 Shares in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 29,492 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 187,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 64,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter.

FAAR traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.58. 17 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,802. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $32.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.78.

