TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.80

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.80 and last traded at $34.70, with a volume of 4367 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.44.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 1.1% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 2.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 164,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile (NYSE:TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

