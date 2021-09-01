Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 76,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 752,586 shares.The stock last traded at $21.74 and had previously closed at $21.51.

CADE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.08%.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $481,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 309,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,821.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 6,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $130,582.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.