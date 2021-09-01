Seedify.fund (SFUND) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.51 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for about $3.10 or 0.00006377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $43.53 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00065775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00134483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.61 or 0.00159765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.97 or 0.07345048 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,196.36 or 0.99217423 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.31 or 0.00996998 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.65 or 0.00802146 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,053,088 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

