Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.410-$-0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.20 million-$22.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.16 million.Personalis also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.590-$-1.480 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Personalis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Personalis from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

PSNL stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,143. Personalis has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $965.52 million, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. Analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $2,467,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,520 shares in the company, valued at $15,039,763.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $94,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,958 shares of company stock worth $5,120,957. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Personalis stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Personalis were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

