Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to Post $0.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.33. First Commonwealth Financial posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

In other news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 45,945 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCF traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,408. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.79%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

