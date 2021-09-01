Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) and Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Head-To-Head Comparison

Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) and Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ezenia! and Arista Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A Arista Networks 27.72% 20.92% 14.74%

Ezenia! has a beta of 3.65, indicating that its share price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arista Networks has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ezenia! and Arista Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ezenia! 0 0 0 0 N/A Arista Networks 0 6 15 0 2.71

Arista Networks has a consensus target price of $381.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.44%. Given Arista Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arista Networks is more favorable than Ezenia!.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ezenia! and Arista Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arista Networks $2.32 billion 11.95 $634.56 million $8.09 44.63

Arista Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Ezenia!.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.5% of Arista Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of Ezenia! shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Arista Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arista Networks beats Ezenia! on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ezenia! Company Profile

Ezenia!, Inc. engages in providing real time communication, conferencing, and collaboration solutions to corporate, government and commercial networks. Its products allow individuals and groups to interact and share information in a natural, spontaneous way through voice-to-voice, face-to-face, mouse-to-mouse, or keyboard-to-keyboard flexibly, securely and in real time. The firm InfoWorkSpace software product enables voice communication, secure messaging, white boarding and virtual workspaces including local area networks and wide area networks and its MxM Secure software product enables real-time secure messaging and information sharing for both the commercial and federal markets. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

