AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Reaches $0.0340 on Major Exchanges

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $311,111.33 and $718.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0340 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00061770 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000674 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

