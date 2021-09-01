Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 336.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Vale were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Vale by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Vale by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vale by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.

Shares of VALE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.16. 781,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,473,533. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $98.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.8803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

