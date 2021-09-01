StoneX Group Inc. Invests $1.82 Million in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 168,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1,120.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 186,879 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 163,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

KEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Korea Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE KEP traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 917 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,530. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77. Korea Electric Power Co. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $12.98.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korea Electric Power Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

