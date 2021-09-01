Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Update

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the July 29th total of 126,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 967,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Birks Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.98. 1,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,324. Birks Group has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Birks Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,951 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Birks Group worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

