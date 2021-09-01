Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in August

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 971,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 1,166,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of LMPMF remained flat at $$0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $0.74.
Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile
