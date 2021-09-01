Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in August

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 971,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 1,166,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of LMPMF remained flat at $$0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $0.74.

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments. It offers various pulp products, such as dissolved pulps for use in viscose chemical fibers, bamboo fibers, glass papers, acetate fibers, refined rayons, etc.; unbleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in ecru life papers, environmental table wares, food bags, etc.; and bleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in tissue papers, fine papers, cigarette papers, cup papers, etc.

