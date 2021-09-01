PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.95-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.351-2.393 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.500-$8.500 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global started coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a positive rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.95.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded up $15.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.47. 124,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,213. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 144.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PVH has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

