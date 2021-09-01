Analysts Expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.45 Million

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to report sales of $37.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.99 million. Medallion Financial posted sales of $30.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year sales of $141.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.63 million to $145.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $170.81 million, with estimates ranging from $167.16 million to $174.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

MFIN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.48. 110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,249. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.51 million, a PE ratio of 211.50 and a beta of 2.99. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.