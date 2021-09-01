Analysts Expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to report sales of $37.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.99 million. Medallion Financial posted sales of $30.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year sales of $141.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.63 million to $145.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $170.81 million, with estimates ranging from $167.16 million to $174.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

MFIN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.48. 110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,249. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.51 million, a PE ratio of 211.50 and a beta of 2.99. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

