Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Farmer Bros.’s earnings. Farmer Bros. posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Farmer Bros..

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on FARM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,689,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 505,303 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 841.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 245,619 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter worth about $2,409,000. Finally, 22NW LP raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,417,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,986,000 after acquiring an additional 222,761 shares during the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FARM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.71. 3,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,974. The stock has a market cap of $137.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.67. Farmer Bros. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $13.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmer Bros. (FARM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.