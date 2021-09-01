Brokerages Expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.28 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will report $105.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.68 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted sales of $63.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year sales of $426.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $424.46 million to $429.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $478.25 million, with estimates ranging from $471.90 million to $482.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.21%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RUTH. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. CL King raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3,871.4% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 710,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,651,000 after buying an additional 692,977 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 130,359 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 255,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after buying an additional 34,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUTH traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $20.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,279. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.13 million, a P/E ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

