Smith Asset Management Group LP Decreases Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Smith Asset Management Group LP reduced its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $753,583,000 after purchasing an additional 193,432 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,096,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,070,000 after acquiring an additional 154,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,426,000 after acquiring an additional 37,367 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 495,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,593,000 after purchasing an additional 89,546 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $943,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,746,930.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $396,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,863 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,884 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $136.98. 5,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,763. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $141.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.96.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

