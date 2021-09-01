The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Raised by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

Shares of NYSE:GS remained flat at $$413.51 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 74,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $384.94 and its 200 day moving average is $360.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.