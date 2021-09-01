Zacks: Brokerages Expect ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). ZIOPHARM Oncology posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ZIOPHARM Oncology.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZIOP. Raymond James downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

ZIOPHARM Oncology stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.80. 48,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,683. The company has a market cap of $388.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.04. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZIOP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,677,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,239,000 after buying an additional 116,872 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 89,720 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

