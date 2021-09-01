Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 600,000 Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Big Sky Growth Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $999,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,248,000.

Shares of Big Sky Growth Partners stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. 560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,188. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99. Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

