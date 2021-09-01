$34.77 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to report sales of $34.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.49 million. Gladstone Commercial reported sales of $33.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year sales of $138.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.17 million to $139.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $149.05 million, with estimates ranging from $147.10 million to $151.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOD shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Aegis increased their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Commercial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.77. 753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,442. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $836.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 95.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

