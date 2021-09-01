NFT Index 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $32,787.00 (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. NFT Index has a total market capitalization of $3.44 million and $32,787.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFT Index has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for $1,543.68 or 0.03165606 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00059959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00129798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.36 or 0.00835365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00048783 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index (NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NFTIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.