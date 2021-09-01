DAD Price Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One DAD coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a total market cap of $92.03 million and $8.11 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00059959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00129798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.36 or 0.00835365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00048783 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DADUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.