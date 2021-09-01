Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,171.68

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2,171.68 and last traded at C$2,168.20, with a volume of 15057 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2,138.19.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2,071.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.09 billion and a PE ratio of 103.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1,985.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1,842.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $1.251 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.24%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total transaction of C$1,777,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,312,490.

About Constellation Software (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

