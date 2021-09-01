Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.96. 24,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,515. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perrigo stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Perrigo worth $34,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.