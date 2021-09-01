Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Trading 7.2% Higher

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)’s stock price traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.91. 15,408 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 255,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.87 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.29.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Recovery news, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $3,659,640.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

