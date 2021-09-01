TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.80

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.80 and last traded at $34.70, with a volume of 4367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TIXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank of Canada started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bankshares set a $40.00 target price on TELUS International (Cda) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,329,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth about $54,357,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,264,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

