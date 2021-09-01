Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,190,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the July 29th total of 21,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days. Approximately 17.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LESL shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

LESL stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.47. Leslie’s has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.63.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $362,086,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 28,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $755,076.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,503,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,299,156.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock worth $429,656,372 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 16.2% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 339,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 47,329 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 148.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 58,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 164.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 151,416 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 88.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at about $9,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

