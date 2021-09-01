Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,190,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the July 29th total of 21,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days. Currently, 17.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 119,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $3,490,744.53. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $75,925.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 151,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,052,894.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock valued at $429,656,372 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 16.2% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 339,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 47,329 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 148.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 58,071 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 164.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 151,416 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 88.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the second quarter worth about $9,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.08.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.33. 7,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,665. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Leslie’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

