Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Short Interest Up 17.5% in August

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the July 29th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 713,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

In related news, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $451,725.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $804,706.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,242.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,835 shares of company stock valued at $7,598,352 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rexnord by 159.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after buying an additional 127,529 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 15.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 149.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 66,041 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 15.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RXN traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.76. 22,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,418. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Rexnord has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $62.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rexnord will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

