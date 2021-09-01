Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 13,010 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,010 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $30,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after buying an additional 5,180,099 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 248.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,038,000 after buying an additional 1,661,592 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 104.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,176,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,879 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $125,270,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 37.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,558,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,309 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.28. 122,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,216,322. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.