Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 485,900 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the July 29th total of 414,500 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ LRMR traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,676. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Flynn acquired 685,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $5,999,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 81,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 33,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $6,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Larimar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.