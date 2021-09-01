Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 758,600 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the July 29th total of 647,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on Evogene in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Evogene in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Evogene by 43.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Evogene by 65.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Evogene by 201.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 520,027 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evogene by 4.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after buying an additional 202,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 28.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EVGN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. 9,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,514. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13. Evogene has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.88% and a negative net margin of 2,326.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evogene will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

