Magnetar Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 675,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,000.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Shares of THCPU stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. 100,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,290. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.91.

