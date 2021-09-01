Magnetar Financial LLC Boosts Position in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU)

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 904,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in TB SA Acquisition were worth $9,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TBSAU. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,448,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000.

Get TB SA Acquisition alerts:

Shares of TB SA Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for TB SA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TB SA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.