Short Interest in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Decreases By 16.2%

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,720,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the July 29th total of 24,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

BHP traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.49. 170,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,758. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get BHP Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,133.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 197.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.