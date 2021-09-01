Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 397,687 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.9% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $159,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 106,917 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,779,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.57.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $2.47 on Wednesday, hitting $418.74. The company had a trading volume of 69,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,800. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $431.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $413.44 and a 200 day moving average of $392.05. The company has a market cap of $394.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

