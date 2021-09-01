Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) Shares Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition were worth $10,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ARRWU remained flat at $$9.98 during midday trading on Wednesday. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

