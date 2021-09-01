Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 110,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,801,000 after purchasing an additional 23,591 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $76.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.50.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

