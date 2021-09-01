Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,277,038. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.67. 34,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,544. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

