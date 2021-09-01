Brokerages Set Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target at $198.86

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,292. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,487,000 after buying an additional 967,343 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $136,289,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 714.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,981,000 after buying an additional 641,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,916.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 504,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,983,000 after buying an additional 479,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.34. 9,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,905. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $130.27 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

